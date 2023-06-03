Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06, Zacks reports. Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $309.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Lands’ End Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LE opened at $9.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Lands’ End has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $18.15.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lands’ End in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lands’ End

About Lands’ End

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Lands’ End by 8.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lands’ End by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lands’ End by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,020,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,270,000 after acquiring an additional 40,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after acquiring an additional 29,552 shares during the last quarter. 37.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.