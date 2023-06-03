Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27.53 Million

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $13.31 billion and approximately $27.53 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for about $1,886.24 or 0.06989378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 7,058,766 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 7,046,197.56821239. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,897.65781084 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $15,145,670.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

