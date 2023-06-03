LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightInTheBox Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE LITB opened at $1.35 on Thursday. LightInTheBox has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $152.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.43.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 38.46%. The company had revenue of $156.42 million for the quarter.
LightInTheBox Company Profile
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.
