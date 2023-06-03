Lisk (LSK) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $797,618.45

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00003055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lisk has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $117.63 million and approximately $797,618.45 worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00009502 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000312 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003361 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003083 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001116 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000987 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,784,576 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

