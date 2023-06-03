Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.11% of Littelfuse worth $6,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,223,000 after buying an additional 15,943 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Littelfuse by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Littelfuse by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Littelfuse by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on LFUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.00.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of LFUS opened at $264.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.19 and a 12-month high of $281.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $257.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.06.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $609.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 17.42%.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total transaction of $1,762,795.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total transaction of $1,762,795.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director T J. Chung sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total transaction of $453,635.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,404,407.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,825 shares of company stock worth $2,285,516. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

See Also

