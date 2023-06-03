LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVB) Stock Price Up 0.4%

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.58. Approximately 180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 47,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average is $10.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIVB. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $4,124,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $6,702,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $3,093,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $447,000. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

