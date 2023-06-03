LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) Shares Down 12.4%

LiveWorld, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Get Rating) dropped 12.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

LiveWorld Stock Down 12.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.09.

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld, Inc engages in the provision of software and services solutions. It offers conversation management SaaS platforms, management for the pharma industry, moderation, and engagement services, customer services, social analytics, strategy, and media. The company was founded by Peter H. Friedman and Jenna Woodul on April 10, 1996 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

