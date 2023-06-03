Locus Chain 24 Hour Volume Hits $384,660.44 (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $79.81 million and approximately $384,660.44 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Locus Chain has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Locus Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0383 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain’s genesis date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

