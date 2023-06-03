Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 87,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of Lowe’s Companies worth $153,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 2.9 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $209.81 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $223.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.56.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.90%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

