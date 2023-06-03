LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LTC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

LTC Properties Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $32.99 on Tuesday. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $30.87 and a 1 year high of $45.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 17.30 and a quick ratio of 17.30.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LTC Properties

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 78.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $371,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in LTC Properties by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in LTC Properties by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 33,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in LTC Properties by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

