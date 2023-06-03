Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 879 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $824,128,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $296,607,000 after purchasing an additional 251,546 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $422,854,000 after purchasing an additional 228,913 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $549,014,000 after acquiring an additional 205,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 68.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,577 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $114,501,000 after acquiring an additional 166,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU stock opened at $365.44 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.79 and a fifty-two week high of $389.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $365.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.50. The company has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 46.08% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $257.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $368.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.96.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

