Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.74-$11.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.44-$9.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.47-$2.52 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $368.00 to $413.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $410.96.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 11.3 %

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $365.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $365.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.50. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $258.79 and a 12-month high of $389.06.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 46.08%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 110.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 141 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 161.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

