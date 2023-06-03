Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 46.08% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Lululemon Athletica updated its Q2 guidance to $2.47-$2.52 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $11.74-$11.94 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 11.3 %

LULU traded up $37.09 on Friday, reaching $365.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,317,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,573. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $365.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.50. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $258.79 and a fifty-two week high of $389.06.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 7,310.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $116,720,000 after buying an additional 359,402 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 584,355 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $212,816,000 after buying an additional 269,653 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,712,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 317,101 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $115,485,000 after purchasing an additional 166,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $407,901,000 after buying an additional 128,563 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LULU. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $368.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.96.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

