Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 46.08% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Lululemon Athletica updated its Q2 guidance to $2.47-$2.52 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $11.74-$11.94 EPS.
Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 11.3 %
LULU traded up $37.09 on Friday, reaching $365.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,317,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,573. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $365.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.50. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $258.79 and a fifty-two week high of $389.06.
Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica
In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on LULU. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $368.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.96.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
