Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues Earnings Results

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11, RTT News reports. Macy’s had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Macy’s updated its FY24 guidance to $2.70-3.20 EPS.

M stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 267.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% during the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Macy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Macy’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.45.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

