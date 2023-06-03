Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues Earnings Results

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11, RTT News reports. Macy’s had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Macy’s updated its FY24 guidance to $2.70-3.20 EPS.
Macy’s Price Performance
M stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.81.
Macy’s Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 15.75%.
Institutional Trading of Macy’s
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Macy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Macy’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.45.
Macy’s Company Profile
Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Macy’s (M)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.