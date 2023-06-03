MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSBP) Stock Price Up 0.2%

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBP – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.04 and last traded at $22.04. Approximately 338 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.54.

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

MainStreet Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.