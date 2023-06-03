ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,049 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2,563.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

NYSE MAN opened at $74.90 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $92.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Argus lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.70.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.