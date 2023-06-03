Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires New Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,561,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,383,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $5,424,543,000. Finally, Davis Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $60,170,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ META opened at $272.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $698.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.64. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $275.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.13.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $191,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,901,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,967.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $191,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,901,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,873,598 over the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

