Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 214 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $5,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 55 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on White Mountains Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Up 4.2 %

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,428.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1,172.00 and a 12 month high of $1,560.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,408.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,410.92.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

