Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Stock Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Black Hills by 594.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Black Hills by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Black Hills by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 10,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $657,061.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Black Hills Price Performance

NYSE:BKH opened at $62.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.59. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $79.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $921.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.70 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BKH shares. Bank of America downgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Black Hills from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank lowered Black Hills from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Gas Utilities segment provides natural gas in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

