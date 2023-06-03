Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.07% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 56.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 35.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.93.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $146.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.12 and a 1-year high of $180.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.64.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $517.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.25 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 50.65% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Insider Transactions at Affiliated Managers Group

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $137.21 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,124.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

