Martingale Asset Management L P Has $2.59 Million Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,872 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.05% of New Jersey Resources worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NJR. Creative Planning grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 22.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,827,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,434,000 after acquiring an additional 18,463 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,040 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $104,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,579. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,040 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $104,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,579. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $250,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,372 shares in the company, valued at $9,025,814.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New Jersey Resources Trading Up 3.5 %

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $50.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $55.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.59 and a 200 day moving average of $50.64.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.32 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 51.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NJR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

Featured Articles

