Martingale Asset Management L P Has $3.17 Million Stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CALM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 4,257.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,046,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,358 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,971,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,992,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,540,000 after purchasing an additional 446,909 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 314.9% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 446,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,310,000 after purchasing an additional 339,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 319.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after buying an additional 292,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Up 1.1 %

CALM stock opened at $47.56 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $65.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of -0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.91.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $997.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.93 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 58.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 108.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.50%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 56.74%.

Insider Activity at Cal-Maine Foods

In related news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 1,201 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $72,240.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

