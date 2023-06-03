Martingale Asset Management L P Has $3.21 Million Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCH. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,150,000 after purchasing an additional 63,830 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 666,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,305,000 after acquiring an additional 128,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at about $813,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

PCH opened at $46.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $53.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average of $46.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.19.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on PCH shares. StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Further Reading

