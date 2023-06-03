Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.10% of Seaboard worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seaboard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Seaboard by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Seaboard by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Seaboard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Seaboard by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Seaboard Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $3,771.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,837.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,794.01. Seaboard Co. has a 12 month low of $3,295.00 and a 12 month high of $4,248.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.47.

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.27%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seaboard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Seaboard Profile

Seaboard Corp. engages in hog production and pork processing in the U.S., commodity trading and grain processing in Africa and South America, cargo shipping services in the U.S., Caribbean and Central and South America, sugar and alcohol production in Argentina, and electric power generation in the Dominican Republic.

