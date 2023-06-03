Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27-$0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $60.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.74, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.75 and its 200 day moving average is $42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $67.99.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRVL. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $5,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,512,025.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $210,120.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,766,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $5,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,512,025.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,363 shares of company stock worth $6,562,920 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,250,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.