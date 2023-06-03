Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Bought by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP raised its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Masimo were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Masimo by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Masimo by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in shares of Masimo by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 32,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Masimo by 410.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,684,000 after buying an additional 30,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 6,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,323.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 366,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,529,203.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masimo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $163.30 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.89 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Masimo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.88.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

