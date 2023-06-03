Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) CEO Joseph Wm Foran Acquires 652 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2023

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDRGet Rating) CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.40 per share, with a total value of $28,948.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,819,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph Wm Foran also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 4th, Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.40 per share, with a total value of $84,800.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 15th, Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00.
  • On Monday, March 13th, Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.77 per share, with a total value of $97,540.00.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR opened at $47.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $73.78. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 3.56.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDRGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 38.33%. The business had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTDR has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Matador Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 28.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Matador Resources by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at $214,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.