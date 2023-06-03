Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) CEO Joseph Wm Foran Acquires 652 Shares of Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.40 per share, with a total value of $28,948.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,819,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph Wm Foran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 4th, Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.40 per share, with a total value of $84,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.77 per share, with a total value of $97,540.00.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR opened at $47.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $73.78. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 3.56.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 38.33%. The business had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTDR has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Matador Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 28.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Matador Resources by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at $214,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Further Reading

