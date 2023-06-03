Max Royde Acquires 30,005 Shares of CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) Stock

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) insider Max Royde bought 30,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £33,305.55 ($41,158.61).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 26th, Max Royde bought 10,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £100 ($123.58).

On Monday, May 22nd, Max Royde bought 12,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £13,680 ($16,905.59).

On Tuesday, May 16th, Max Royde bought 31,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £35,340 ($43,672.76).

On Thursday, April 6th, Max Royde purchased 8,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £9,840 ($12,160.16).

On Friday, March 31st, Max Royde purchased 6,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £7,740 ($9,565.00).

On Wednesday, March 29th, Max Royde purchased 6,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £7,860 ($9,713.30).

On Friday, March 24th, Max Royde purchased 18,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £24,120 ($29,807.22).

On Tuesday, March 21st, Max Royde purchased 15,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £19,650 ($24,283.24).

On Wednesday, March 15th, Max Royde bought 18,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £23,040 ($28,472.57).

On Monday, March 13th, Max Royde bought 8,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £10,800 ($13,346.52).

Shares of CentralNic Group stock opened at GBX 113.60 ($1.40) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.16. CentralNic Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 106.50 ($1.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 160 ($1.98). The firm has a market capitalization of £324.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,360.00 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 119.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 131.90.

CentralNic Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. CentralNic Group’s payout ratio is -10,000.00%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.09) target price on shares of CentralNic Group in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

About CentralNic Group

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

