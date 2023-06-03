Melkior Resources (CVE:MKR) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Melkior Resources Inc. (CVE:MKR – Get Rating) was down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 12,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Melkior Resources Trading Down 8.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.72 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.67.

About Melkior Resources

(Get Rating)

Melkior Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, and silver deposits, as well as base metals. Its flagship property includes the Carscallen project, which comprises 320 claim units covering an area of approximately 47 square kilometers located to the west of Timmins, Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Melkior Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melkior Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.