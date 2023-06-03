MetisDAO Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $99.76 million and $2.41 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for $22.34 or 0.00081907 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006412 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00026340 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019620 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00016228 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001077 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,276.39 or 1.00026902 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000095 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 22.90924289 USD and is up 3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $2,214,214.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.