Metro (ETR:B4B3) Trading Up 1.4%

Metro AG (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €7.30 ($7.85) and last traded at €7.15 ($7.69). Approximately 13 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.05 ($7.58).

Several research analysts have issued reports on B4B3 shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.00 ($5.38) price objective on Metro in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Baader Bank set a €8.75 ($9.41) price target on Metro in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($9.68) price target on Metro in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of €7.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 million, a P/E ratio of -357.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

