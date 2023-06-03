MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0453 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.
MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $7.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.41.
Institutional Trading of MFS Charter Income Trust
About MFS Charter Income Trust
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.