MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0453 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $7.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.41.

Institutional Trading of MFS Charter Income Trust

About MFS Charter Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,910,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,647,000 after acquiring an additional 247,999 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 403,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 46,396 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 39,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 228,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 28,272 shares during the last quarter.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

