Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Upgraded by HSBC to Buy

HSBC upgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MBPFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 213 ($2.63) in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Performance

MBPFF opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. Mitchells & Butlers has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.97.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the business of operating pubs and restaurants. It operates under the United Kingdom and Germany geographical segments. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.