Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,400 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $23,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $712,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,426,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,682,000 after buying an additional 636,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.27. 5,672,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,487,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.82. The company has a market cap of $101.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Stories

