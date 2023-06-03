MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,473 shares during the period. MongoDB makes up about 1.5% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.33% of MongoDB worth $44,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1,468.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDB shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on MongoDB from $270.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on MongoDB from $280.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.17.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB stock traded up $82.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $376.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,126,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,987. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $397.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of -80.58 and a beta of 1.04.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total value of $268,287.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,750.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $668,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 40,336 shares in the company, valued at $10,084,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total value of $268,287.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,013 shares of company stock valued at $18,896,567. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.