MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.15) EPS. MongoDB updated its Q2 guidance to $0.43-0.46 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.42-1.56 EPS.

MongoDB Stock Up 28.0 %

NASDAQ MDB opened at $376.30 on Friday. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $397.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.27. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of -80.58 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,673 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $668,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,084,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,673 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $668,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,084,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,013 shares of company stock worth $18,896,567 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in MongoDB by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,594,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in MongoDB by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in MongoDB by 12.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $235.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim cut MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MongoDB from $240.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.17.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

