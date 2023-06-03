MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. MongoDB updated its Q2 guidance to $0.43-0.46 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.42-1.56 EPS.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $376.30 on Friday. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $397.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of -80.58 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.10 and its 200-day moving average is $213.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total value of $164,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 53,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,112,906.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,013 shares of company stock valued at $18,896,567. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 3.2% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in MongoDB by 20.5% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter worth $1,594,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in MongoDB by 67.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 12.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on MongoDB from $280.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MongoDB from $363.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on MongoDB from $270.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.17.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

