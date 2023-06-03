MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.15) EPS. MongoDB updated its Q2 guidance to $0.43-0.46 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.42-1.56 EPS.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MDB stock traded up $82.34 on Friday, reaching $376.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,126,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of -80.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. MongoDB has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $397.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.10 and its 200 day moving average is $213.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $230.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $280.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.17.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $668,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,084,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $668,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,084,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 15,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,883,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 37,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,379,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,013 shares of company stock valued at $18,896,567. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam grew its position in MongoDB by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

