Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SLRN. Piper Sandler began coverage on Acelyrin in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Acelyrin in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Acelyrin in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Acelyrin Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ SLRN opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. Acelyrin has a one year low of $16.84 and a one year high of $25.84.

In related news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg purchased 60,000 shares of Acelyrin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Acelyrin news, major shareholder Biopartners Fund Ii Westlake acquired 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $22,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,790,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,233,122. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Beth C. Seidenberg acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 1,316,556 shares of company stock worth $23,698,008 in the last three months.

Acelyrin Inc is a clinical biopharma company. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company’s lead product candidate is izokibep. Acelyrin Inc is based in Agoura Hills, California.

