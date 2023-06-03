Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on SLRN. Piper Sandler began coverage on Acelyrin in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Acelyrin in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Acelyrin in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.
Acelyrin Stock Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ SLRN opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. Acelyrin has a one year low of $16.84 and a one year high of $25.84.
Insider Transactions at Acelyrin
Acelyrin Company Profile
Acelyrin Inc is a clinical biopharma company. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company’s lead product candidate is izokibep. Acelyrin Inc is based in Agoura Hills, California.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acelyrin (SLRN)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Acelyrin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acelyrin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.