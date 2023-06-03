Morguard (TSE:MRC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $101.51

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$101.51 and last traded at C$101.51, with a volume of 1720 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$102.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Morguard from C$150.00 to C$140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$103.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$109.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Morguard ( TSE:MRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported C($3.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$292.78 million for the quarter. Morguard had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morguard Co. will post 25.337469 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Morguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.56%.

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops multi-suite residential, commercial, and hotel properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 197 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties, including 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.8 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,058 hotel rooms.

