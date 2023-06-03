Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 607.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th.

Mueller Industries Stock Up 5.8 %

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Shares of MLI stock opened at $78.79 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $80.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $35,235.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $35,235.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 3,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $219,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,911.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,740 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,981 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.