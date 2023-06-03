Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NTRA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.78.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $48.81 on Tuesday. Natera has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $59.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative net margin of 62.93% and a negative return on equity of 101.02%. The business had revenue of $241.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Natera will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $266,731.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,819 shares in the company, valued at $11,817,006.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,736 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $266,731.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,819 shares in the company, valued at $11,817,006.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 2,484 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $139,898.88. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 639,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,033,704.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,681 over the last ninety days. 10.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Natera by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,399,000 after purchasing an additional 51,791 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Natera by 20.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Natera by 215.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Natera by 80.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 58,049 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Natera during the first quarter valued at $209,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

