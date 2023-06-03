Navcoin (NAV) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.43 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0450 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $41,058.70 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00130993 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00057209 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00039181 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00023381 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000490 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,279,128 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.