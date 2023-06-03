nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.06-0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $114.0-115.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.49 million. nCino also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.37-0.40 EPS.

nCino Stock Performance

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $25.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 0.33. nCino has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $109.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.47 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that nCino will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts have recently commented on NCNO shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. 888 reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of nCino from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.50.

In other news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 2,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $57,526.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 317,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,666,666.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 2,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $57,526.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 317,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,666,666.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $265,957.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 871,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,021,195.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,705 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,087. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 218.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of nCino by 41.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of nCino by 47.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in nCino in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

