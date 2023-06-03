nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.06-0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $114.0-115.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.49 million. nCino also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.37-0.40 EPS.
nCino Stock Performance
NASDAQ NCNO opened at $25.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 0.33. nCino has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $109.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.47 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that nCino will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 2,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $57,526.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 317,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,666,666.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 2,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $57,526.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 317,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,666,666.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $265,957.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 871,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,021,195.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,705 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,087. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 218.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of nCino by 41.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of nCino by 47.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in nCino in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.
About nCino
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
