Neblio Hits 1-Day Volume of $87,378.98 (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for $0.0473 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $978,547.60 and $87,378.98 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Neblio

Neblio is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 20,686,362 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “Neblio (NEBL) is a blockchain network for Enterprise and Industry 4.0. NEBL is its native token operating on the Neblio Token Protocol-1 (NTP1), allowing easy creation of unique tokens. The platform supports multiple programming languages and offers documentation, tools, and services for project development. NEBL tokens are used for transaction verification, governance, and block creation through staking. Neblio was founded in 2017 by Ann Jackson and Eddy Smith, currently functioning as a for-profit entity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

