Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 5,689 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Cooper Companies worth $85,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COO. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 122.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,802,000 after acquiring an additional 30,899 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 86,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,720,000 after acquiring an additional 12,525 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.18.

Insider Activity at Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Trading Down 4.7 %

In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total transaction of $12,667,877.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,640,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 39,726 shares of company stock worth $13,451,962. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO opened at $356.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $377.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 61.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.21 and a fifty-two week high of $395.20.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $877.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.81 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

See Also

