Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 535,487 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 235,617 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $89,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 1,168.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 975.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $1,735,125.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,673.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,735,125.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,673.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440 in the last ninety days. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Price Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $213.50 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $218.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a PE ratio of -207.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.37.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Workday from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Workday from $205.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.44.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

