Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $101.74 Million Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,359,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,800 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $101,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDDY. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at $390,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 10.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 243.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 197,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,016,000 after acquiring an additional 140,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 18,705 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $75.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $85.32.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.10.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $70,830.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,213,915.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $153,813.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,539,951.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $70,830.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,213,915.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,269 shares of company stock worth $631,204. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

