Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $104.80 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,976 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Marriott International worth $104,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,035,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,198,000 after acquiring an additional 548,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,499,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,285,000 after purchasing an additional 281,614 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,763,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,344,000 after purchasing an additional 51,077 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Marriott International by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,591,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,858,000 after buying an additional 371,366 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Marriott International Stock Up 3.6 %

MAR opened at $177.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.80. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $183.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.33%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $1,057,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $1,057,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,484 shares of company stock worth $4,131,974 in the last 90 days. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.