Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $77.94 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,408 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.17% of Cintas worth $77,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $481.56 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $482.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.